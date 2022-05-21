IPL 2022: Prithvi Shaw returns to DC's playing XI, no place for Arjun Tendulkar in MI side

Prithvi Shaw returns to DC playing XI, no place for Arjun Tendulkar in MI side

Prithvi Shaw was reported to have been ruled out of IPL 2022, however, he seems to have made a miraculous comeback just in time for Delhi Capitals' must-win game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Shaw was suffering from fever and was hospitalised with multiple reports claiming that he was ruled out of IPL 2022. Delhi Capitals' assistant coach Shane Watson also gave an update on Shaw's health of late, while on the other hand, Mumbai Indians have also made two changes to their playing XI but there's no place for Arjun Tendulkar.

Rohit Sharma meanwhile won the toss and chose to bowl first, and revealed that he's made two changes to his side, Dewald Brevis comes in for Tristan Stubbs, while Hrithik Shokeen replaces Sanjay.

Prithvi Shaw replaced Lalit Yadav in the Delhi Capitals eleven.

Here's how the two sides are lining up:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Sarfaraz Khan, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Daniel Sams, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Hrithik Shokeen, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith, Mayank Markande