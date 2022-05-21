IPL 2022: MI fans spotted carrying Virat Kohli's RCB jersey at Wankhede, photos viral

MI fans carrying Virat Kohli's RCB jersey at Wankhede Stadium

Virat Kohli's fandom knows no boundaries. Even though he may not be on the field, but the 33-year-old was in the spotlight again as Mumbai Indians fans were spotted carrying Kohli's RCB jersey at the Wankhede Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore needed a helping hand from Mumbai Indians as they faced off against Delhi Capitals and as MI inched towards a 5-wicket win, the cameras caught a unique sight.

A group of Mumbai Indians fans were spotted carrying Virat Kohli's RCB jersey, which only goes on to show just how much the former Indian skipper is celebrated all across India.

READ| IPL 2022: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and all of RCB spotted cheering for MI, see viral pics

As soon as the group of MI fans were spotted on camera, their pictures started to go viral on social media as well.

You can check out viral pics here:

Mumbai Indians' fans with Virat Kohli's RCB's Jersey in the stadium. pic.twitter.com/XIwb5ci8pV — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 21, 2022

MI fans also in the stadium for RCB and Virat Kohli. pic.twitter.com/L8xf2HtqU2 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2022

Meanwhile, RCB qualified for the playoffs of IPL 2022, at expense of Delhi Capitals. Faf du Plessis' side will now be taking on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator 1, while Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 1.

Mumbai Indians proved to be the party spoilers for DC as they defeated the Rishabh Pant led-side by 5 wickets. Tim David shined for MI as he scored 34 off just 11 balls, after Ishan Kishan (48 off 35) and Dewald Brevis (37 off 33) tried to set up a platform for the finish.

Rohit Sharma had earlier won the toss and chose to bowl first, and they were able to muster up a target of 159/7 in their respective 20 overs Rishabh Pant (39 off 33) and Rovman Powell's (43 off 34) knocks.