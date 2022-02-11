IPL 2022 mega auction: When and where to watch biggest IPL auction in history?

In less than 24 hours, the biggest T20 league in the world will witness 10 teams, going hammer and tongs in the biggest Indian Premier League (IPL) auction till date. With two new franchises, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants joining the action, the cash-rich league will become a 74 match affair, which will go on for a majority of two months.

Before that, however, all the 10 franchises will square off in the IPL 2022 mega auction, which will feature a total of 590 players, of which 370 are Indians and 220 overseas.

David Warner, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Quinton de Kock are just some biggest names in world cricket, and they will be up for grabs as marquee players, who will go under the hammer first when the IPL auction kicks off tomorrow.

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction though, we bring to you the ultimate IPL auction guide - when and how to watch the auction, how much purse each team has, which players IPL franchises have retained and much more!

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction:

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 (Saturday and Sunday).

Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place in Bengaluru.

Where can fans watch the IPL 2022 mega auction LIVE?

The live streaming of the IPL 2022 mega auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

What time will the IPL 2022 mega auction begin in IST?

According to reports, the IPL 2022 mega auction will begin from 12 PM onwards.

How many players will go under the hammer in IPL 2022 mega auction?

A total of 590 players will be auctioned at the IPL 2022 mega auction of which 370 are Indians and 220 overseas.

How much purse value is remaining for each of the 10 IPL teams?

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 42 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crores

Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crores

Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crores

Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crores

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crores

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 58 crores

Gujarat Titans: Rs 52 crores

Here is the list of players all 10 IPL teams have retained ahead of the mega auction:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK):

Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr)

MS Dhoni (12 cr)

Moeen Ali (8 cr)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

Andre Russell (12 cr, 16 cr to be deducted from purse)

Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr)

Sunil Narine (6 cr)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Kane Williamson (14 cr)

Abdul Samad (4 cr)

Umran Malik (4 cr)

Mumbai Indians (MI)

Rohit Sharma (16 cr)

Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr)

Suryakumar Yadav(8 cr)

Kieron Pollard (6 cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Virat Kohli (15 cr)

Glenn Maxwell (11 cr)

Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Rishabh Pant (16 cr)

Axar Patel (9 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Prithvi Shaw (7.5 cr, 8 cr to be deducted from purse)

Anrich Nortje (6.5 cr)

Rajasthan Royals (RR)

Sanju Samson (14 cr)

Jos Buttler (10 cr)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 cr)

Punjab Kings (PBKS)

Mayank Agarwal (12 cr, 14 cr to be deducted from purse)

Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)

KL Rahul (Rs 17 cr)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 cr)

Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 cr)

Gujarat Giants

Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 cr)

Rashid Khan (Rs 15 cr)

Shubman Gill (Rs 8 cr)