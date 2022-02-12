IPL 2022 mega auction: Uncapped players next, Rahul Tripathi bought by SRH, Donald Brevis goes to MI

Uncapped players list kick off with plenty of fierce bidding as Abhinav Sadarangani was on the end of some back to back bids from multiple teams. That happened after Priyam Garg was landed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for his base price of INR 20 lakhs.

Priyam Garg is next and he is SOLD to @SunRisers for INR 20 Lakh #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

Abhinav Sadarangani became the latest face of the IPL's classic rags to riches, the youngster got a big upgrade on his base price and was bought by Gujarat Titans for INR 2.6 crore.

Next uncapped player out of the bag was 'baby AB' Donal Brevis, who lit up the Under-19 World Cup 2022. He was a self-pronounced RCB fan, however, Mumbai Indians, and Chennai Super Kings went all out for the South African youngster.

Young Dewald Brevis is SOLD to @mipaltan for INR 3 crore#TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

It was the Mumbai Indians who won Brevis' signature for INR 3 crore. Interestingly it was Mumbai Indians' second only purchase of the day, after buying Ishan Kishan for a record sum of INR 14.5 crore.

Rahul Tripathi was the next youngster who sparked yet another bidding war as expected, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Rides were all in for the Tripathi who was crucial in KKR's run-up to the final last season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad emerged victorious after a furious chase from CSK and KKR to land Tripathi for a sum of INR 8.5 crore.