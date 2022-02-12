IPL 2022 mega auction: Uncapped KS Bharat, Prabhsimran Singh, Sheldon Jackson land fat paychecks

The last set of uncapped players on day 1 kicked off with KS Bharat, in the uncapped wicket-keeper's category. Chennai Super Kings fought fiercely with Delhi Capitals but it was the latter franchise that emerged victorious.

In the end, Bharat fetched a price of INR 2 crores and was bought by Delhi Capitals.

The players following Bharat, namely, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Vishnu Vinod, and Vishnu Solanki remained unsold.

Anuj Rawat was the next player to go under the hammer and he got SRH and RCB going toe to toe for his signature. Starting off with a base price of INR 20 lakh, hailing from Delhi, the right-handed batsman got an exponential growth in his paycheck which cross the 2 crore mark.

Royal Challengers Bangalore came out on top in the battle of franchises as they won the bid to land Anuj Rawat for a price of INR 3.4 crore.

Prabhsimran Singh was the next youngster in the uncapped players' lineup. His base price of INR 20 lakh, and in the end, Punjab Kings won the bid for Prabhsimran for a sum of INR 60 lakh.

The next player to go under the hammer was young Sheldon Jackson, who doubled his paycheck of INR 30 lakh to INR 60 lakh thanks to the winning bid of KKR.

Punjab Kings snapped up the opportunity to land Jitesh Sharma, whom they wrapped up with ease, without any rivals' bids for his base price of INR 20 lakh.