IPL 2022 mega auction: U-19 World Cup star Raj Bawa joins Punjab, Vicky Ostwal goes UNSOLD

Raj Angad Bawa - hero of the U-19 World Cup final - who picked up five wickets as India defeated England in the final, was snapped up by Punjab Kings for a sum of INR 2 crore, at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia was ecstatic after winning the bid for Raj Bawa, who hails from a family which has a history in Indian sports.

Raj Angad Bawa played an unbeaten knock of 162 runs which came of just 108 balls against Uganda. His unbeaten knock helped him register the highest individual score by an Indian batter in the U19 World Cup.

READ| ICC U19 World Cup: Who is Raj Angad Bawa? The youngster who broke Shikhar Dhawan's 2004 WC batting record

Raj Angad Bawa is SOLD to @PunjabKingsIPL for INR 2 crore #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 13, 2022

He broke the previous record at the U19 Cricket World Cup which was held by current India opener Shikhar Dhawan who had scored 155 runs during the 2004 edition against Kenya.

Raj, who is a fast-bowling all-rounder, had bagged a four-wicket haul against South Africa in the first match. He even scored a crafty 42 against Ireland.

The 19-year-old bowls with his right arm but is a southpaw batter. He switched his batting stance after watching Yuvraj Singh from close corners.

READ| IPL 2022 mega auction: India U19 skipper Yash Dhull snapped up by Delhi Capitals for INR 50 lakh

Raj Bawa is not the only guy in the family who has a sporting gene. He was only five when he lost his grandfather, Tarlochan Bawa, who was a member of the Indian Hockey team that won the 1948 Olympic Games in the United Kingdom.

Tarlochan had scored two goals in the 1948 Olympics which India won 4-0 against Great Britain in the final, earning Independent India its first gold medal.

Meanwhile, Vicky Ostwal, another India U-19 gem remained unsold in the category.