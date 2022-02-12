IPL 2022 mega auction: Spinners up next, Kuldeep Yadav goes to DC, Rahul Chahar bought by Punjab

The spinners category in IPL 2022 mega auction began with three foreign spinners going unsold, after that came up Kuldeep Yadav, who was snapped up with Delhi Capitals for a sum of INR 2 crores.

After Kuldeep, Rahul Chahar got the bidding started and various teams got into the act, including Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings. Rahul's base price was INR 75 lakhs, he was on the receiving end of fierce bidding from multiple teams, however, Punjab Kings ultimately secured Chahar's signature for INR 5.25 crores.