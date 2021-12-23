IPL 2022 mega auction slated to be held on THIS date in Bengaluru

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has all but finalised the dates for the mega-auction of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. As two new franchises are set to join the IPL from next season onwards, the BCCI has decided to hold a two-day mega auction wherein the world's best players will go under the hammer.

As per the latest developments, the mega-auction will be held in Bengaluru on February 7 and 8 next year, with the IPL 2022 season scheduled to be played in the month of April-May. As per sources, preparations for the auction are already underway and unless the COVID-19 situation worsens in India, it will be held in the sub-continent itself. It was being speculated earlier that the auction could be held in UAE, however, the BCCI has no such plans.

Given the emergence of the Omicron variant, hosting the mega-auction in Bengaluru would be a more logical option, owing to the fact that there could be certain restrictions in place over overseas travel if the cases continue to rise.

IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair with Sanjiv Goenka owned Lucknow franchise and CVC Group-owned Ahmedabad franchise set to join the cash-rich league. As of yet, both the new franchises have till Christmas to announce their three draft picks but the deadline could get extended, given the CVC backed franchise has yet to receive clearance from the BCCI.

Furthermore, this is going to be the last mega-auction, as per various reports, as most of the original franchises want it to be scrapped. It is believed that most of the franchise owners feel that having a mega-auction every three years hampers the team's composition and balance.

Moreover, BCCI is set to have a meeting with the franchise owners in order to discuss 'Plan B' for the IPL 2022 season, after last year's IPL was halted due to the pandemic, and had to held in two legs. The board is planning to have the whole affair in just one city only, that too in India, and UAE is currently not an option.