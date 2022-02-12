IPL 2022 mega auction: Shah Rukh Khan bought by Punjab, Shivam Mavi also goes big

Continuing with the uncapped players' list, all-rounder Riyan Parag fetched big value but remained with the Sunrisers Hyderabad itself. His previous owners went out all guns blazing for Parag, who can bat down the middle order, while also bowling a decent few deliveries.

Despite a fierce fight, SRH emerged victorious with a bid of INR 3.8 crore for Riyan Parag.

Uncapped All-rounders next - @ParagRiyan goes under the hammer and he is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for INR 3.8 crore #TATAIPLAuction @TataCompanies — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

As is, with the uncapped players, they tend to bring out fabulous stories. Abhishek Sharma proved to be one such player, plenty of teams tried their hands to land the young all-rounder, whose base price was INR 20 lakh, but the bidding went well past INR 6 crore.

In the end, Abhishek Sharma fetched a price of INR 6.5 crore for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The next player out of the bag, Sarfaraz Khan was bought by Delhi Capitals who did not face any competition and bagged their man relatively easily on his base price of INR 20 lakh.

Shah Rukh Khan, who helped Tami Nadu retain their Syed Mushtaq Ali title, was once again picked up Punjab Kings, however, he got a big raise on his base price. The youngster has purchased for a price of INR 9 crore after plenty of drama and a bidding sequence which was almost like a tug of war.

Young pace Shivam Mavi was the next uncapped player who got the IPL teams fighting. Punjab Kings, KKR, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, they were all piling up for the signature of Shivam Mavi however, there could only be one winner in the end.

In the end, it would prove to be KKR who emerged victorious for Shivam Mavi for a splendid sum of INR 7.25 crores.