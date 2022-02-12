Search icon
IPL 2022 mega auction: Shah Rukh Khan bought by Punjab, Shivam Mavi also goes big

Riyan Parag will be seen in the jersey of SRH once again, who snapped up the youngster for a price of INR 3.8 crore.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2022, 08:01 PM IST

Continuing with the uncapped players' list, all-rounder Riyan Parag fetched big value but remained with the Sunrisers Hyderabad itself. His previous owners went out all guns blazing for Parag, who can bat down the middle order, while also bowling a decent few deliveries. 

Despite a fierce fight, SRH emerged victorious with a bid of INR 3.8 crore for Riyan Parag. 

As is, with the uncapped players, they tend to bring out fabulous stories. Abhishek Sharma proved to be one such player, plenty of teams tried their hands to land the young all-rounder, whose base price was INR 20 lakh, but the bidding went well past INR 6 crore. 

In the end, Abhishek Sharma fetched a price of INR 6.5 crore for Sunrisers Hyderabad. 

The next player out of the bag, Sarfaraz Khan was bought by Delhi Capitals who did not face any competition and bagged their man relatively easily on his base price of INR 20 lakh. 

Shah Rukh Khan, who helped Tami Nadu retain their Syed Mushtaq Ali title, was once again picked up Punjab Kings, however, he got a big raise on his base price. The youngster has purchased for a price of INR 9 crore after plenty of drama and a bidding sequence which was almost like a tug of war. 

Young pace Shivam Mavi was the next uncapped player who got the IPL teams fighting. Punjab Kings, KKR, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, they were all piling up for the signature of Shivam Mavi however, there could only be one winner in the end. 

In the end, it would prove to be KKR who emerged victorious for Shivam Mavi for a splendid sum of INR 7.25 crores. 

