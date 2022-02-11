IPL 2022 mega auction: Ravichandran Ashwin reveals THIS uncapped player could spark bidding wars

Ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has made a bold prediction. Ashwin, recalling his own heydays in 2010 - when Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) owner Vijay Mallya fought for Ashwin with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - stated that Avesh Khan could spark a similar bidding war.

Speaking about bowlers who could make an impact in the IPL 2022 mega auction - slated to be held in Bengaluru on February 12,13 - Ashwin predicted Avesh Khan could be a man in demand.

Ashwin, who has been a loyal servant of CSK for years, was almost on the verge of joining RCB, as owner Vijay Mallya went out all guns blazing for the spinner in the 2010 auction, however, CSK ultimately won the race for Ashwin's signature.

"There is definitely going to be a bidding war for Avesh Khan. No doubt about that. Guarantee. Just like how Vijay Mallya fought for me with CSK in 2010, I can picture a Parth Jindal or a Kiran Rao fighting it out for Avesh Khan this year. With whom will they fight? Well, that might be any team," said Ashwin.

In IPL 2021, Avesh picked up 24 scalps and finished as the league's second-highest wicket-taker with an economy rate of 7.37 and strike rate of 15.25.

Despite his starring performances, Delhi Capitals (DC) let the youngster go and opted to retain Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel instead.

Avesh Khan was also included in India's squad for the limited-overs series against West Indies, after his heroics in the IPL, but he couldn't make his debut.

Heading into the IPL 2022 mega auction, the youngster will remain as an uncapped player, and he's kept his base price as INR 20 lakh, but he will surely attract plenty of attention.