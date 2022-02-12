IPL 2022 mega auction: Rajasthan splash INR 6.5 crore on Yuzvendra Chahal, Amit Mishra goes unsold

Team India's star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal sparked yet another bidding war at the IPL 2022 mega auction. The first three players in the spin segment went unsold, after which Kuldeep Yadav and Rahul Chahar were snapped up by Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings.

Yuzvendra Chahal's name came out next, and there was a lot of interest in the youngster from all-around the bidding room. Rajasthan Royals however came up top and secured Chahal's services for a mammoth INR 6.5 crore.

READ| IPL 2022 mega auction: Spinners up next, Kuldeep Yadav goes to DC, Rahul Chahar bought by Punjab

Mumbai Indias were in the midst, so were Punjab Kings, however, Yuzvendra Chahal will be seen with the 'Rajasthanis' in the upcoming season.

After Chahal, Amit Mishra was the last spinner to come out of the bag, however, due to the veteran spinner's high price tag of INR 1.50 crore, he got no takers, and went unsold.