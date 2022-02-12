IPL 2022 mega auction: Rahul Tewatia, Harpreet Brar, Kamlesh Nagarkoti bag big money contracts

Uncapped players were the most interesting and fiercely contested segment in the IPL 2022 mega auction. After the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Riyan Parag, Priyam Garg, came the turn of Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who increased his salary exponentially, like many of his uncapped colleagues.

Nagarkoti, a pacer by trade, was snapped up by Delhi Capitals for a sum of INR 1.10 crores.

After Nagarkoti though it was Rahul Tewatia's turn. He too proved to be a hard fish to catch, plenty of IPL franchises huffed and puffed to land Tewatia, who may be an uncapped player, but has plenty of experience playing in the IPL.

Gujarat Titans, one of the two new franchises emerged victorious in the battle to land Rahul Tewatia's signature. In the end, they got their man for INR 9 crores, impressive gains for Tewatia.

Harpreet Brar was the next player to go under the hammer. He was snapped up by Punjab Kings, for a bid of INR 3.8 crores.

Shahbaz Ahmed was the last player in the segment, and he too attracted plenty of interest. Royal Challengers Bangalore came out on top as they secured Shahbaz Ahmed's services.