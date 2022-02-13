IPL 2022 mega auction: Mayank Markande taken by MI, Tabraiz Shamsi UNSOLD

Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction saw Mayank Markande begin the spinners capped players set. He had set his base price at 50 lakh. Lucknow started the bid, with Mumbai jumping in. While almost at the end, the Royals entered. Mumbai Indians who needed a leggie get him at 65 lakhs.

A look at the other players on this list: Tabraiz Shamsi, Qais Ahmad, Karn Sharma, Ish Sodhi, Piyush Chawla unsold

Shahbaz Nadeem goes to LSG for his base price of 50 lakhs.

Sri Lanka's mystery spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who kept his base price at 50 lakh was sold to CSK for 70 lakhs. CSK get the opening bid in. KKR make a late second bid.

A total of 600 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of the total pool, 229 are capped players, 364 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.