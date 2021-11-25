IPL 2022 mega auction: MI may retain THESE players, keen to sign Suryakumar Yadav too

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to take place in December and the BCCI has reportedly asked all the teams to submit their final lists of retained players by November 30.

The BBCI has already announced the retention policy and as per the policy, each team is allowed to retain up to four players in their teams.

It is learnt that Mumbai Indians are set to retain captain Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah. Sources said that the Mumbai Indians are also keen to retain their star all-rounder Kieron Pollard and they may also retain yound India star Ishan Kishan. Mumbai Indians may release batter Suryakumar Yadav and then sign him through auction. It may be recalled that Suryakumar Yadav has performed superbly for Mumbai Indians in the last two seasons of the IPL.

As per the reports by the Indian Express, Kolkata Knight Riders are planning to retain West Indies stars Andre Russell and Sunil Narine. KKR are also willing to retain spinner Varun Chakravarthy and they are in talks with both Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill. Both Gill and Iyer impressed with their superb performance in second half of the IPL 2021 and helped the KKR reach the final.

Chennai Super Kings will be retaining the services of their long time captain for three more seasons of the Indian Premier League, as reported by The Indian Express. Apart from MS Dhoni, CSK has also decided to keep star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and young opening batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. Furthermore, CSK will also retain either Moeen Ali or Sam Curran.

Rishabh Pant has been retained by Delhi Capitals alongside Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel.