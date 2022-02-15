IPL 2022 mega auction: Massive Blunder by Charu Sharma sends Khaleel Ahmed to DC instead of MI - WATCH

Standing in for auctioneer Hugh Edmeades after he suffered a collapse at the IPL 2022 mega auction, Charu Sharma did a phenomenal job. But while he saved the day, one players auction went horribly wrong. The mistaken auction call took place during bidding for the left-arm pace bowler Khaleel Ahmed on day 2 of the mega auction.

Ahmed was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore. However, a video has surfaced post the IPL mega auction showing that the player should have instead been sold to Mumbai Indians for the price. The video shows Delhi Capital’s co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi raising the paddle for a bid of Rs 5 crore. Mumbai Indians countered with a bid of Rs 5.25 crore. This was the moment when confusion struck and led to the blunder. Grandhi raised the paddle for DC to bid Rs 5.5 crore but put it down immediately, seemingly backing from the bid.

Erring at recognizing that the Rs 5.5 crore bid from DC was withdrawn, Sharma did not realise that MI had the winning bid of Rs 5.25 crore. He called DC the highest bidder and asked if MI wanted to bid Rs 5.5 crores. MI did not and Sharma sold Ahmed to DC for Rs 5.25, thereby technically robbing the former of its winning bid. Check out the video here:

What's interesting to note is that even Mumbai Indians failed to realise that the winning bid of Rs 5.25 crore belonged to them.

Called on a short notice, Charu Sharma gave a standout performance as the substitute auctioneer for Edmeades. Day 2 saw the 10 franchises set to battle at this year’s IPL slash Rs 550 crore to buy a total of 204 auctioned players.