IPL 2022 mega auction: List of all SOLD and UNSOLD players on day 2 ft. Jofra Archer, Suresh Raina & more

600 players, 10 teams, two days of non-stop action and the IPL 2022 mega auction finally came to a close on Sunday and boy of boy what an extravaganza it was!

At the end of it, many big names couldn't get buyers, while plenty of young stars got a lot more money than they would have expected, that's how the IPL 2022 mega auction was. For all those who couldn't watch the auction, or may have missed some part of it, we've got you covered.

Here is a list of all the players SOLD in the IPL 2022 mega auction day 2:

Liam Livingstone - Punjab Kings for Rs 11.5 crore

Tim David - Mumbai Indians for Rs 8.25 crore

Jofra Archer - Mumbai Indians for Rs 8 crore

Romario Shepherd - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 7.75 crore

David Miller - Gujarat Titans for Rs 3 crore

Chris Jordan - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 3.60 crore

Aiden Markram - SRH for Rs 2.6 crore

Ajinkya Rahane - KKR for Rs 1 crore

Mandeep Singh - Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.10 crore

Dominic Drakes - Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.10 crore

Jayant Yadav - Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.70 crore

Vijay Shankar - Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.40 crore

Odean Smith - Punjab Kings for Rs 6 crore

Marco Jansen - SRH for Rs 4.20 crore

Shivam Dube - CSK for Rs 4 crore

Karun Nair - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 1.4 crore

Sam Billings - KKR for Rs 2 crore

Matthew Wade - Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.4 crore

Wriddhiman Saha - Gujarat Titans for Rs 1.9 crore

K Gowtham - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 90 lakh

Mayank Markande - Mumbai Indians - Rs 65 lakh

Shahbaz Nadeem - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 50 lakh

Maheesh Theekshana - CSK - Rs 70 lakh

Rinku Singh - KKR - Rs 55 lakh

Manan Vohra - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 20 lakh

Chetan Sakariya - Delhi Capitals for Rs 4.2 crore

Sandeep Sharma - Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakh

Dushmantha Chameera - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore

Khaleel Ahmed - Delhi Capitals for Rs 5.25 crore

Jaydev Unadkat - Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.30 crore

Navdeep Saini - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 2.60 crore

Lalit Yadav - Delhi Capitals - Rs 65 lakh

Ripal Patel - Delhi Capitals - Rs 20 lakh

Yash Dhull - Delhi Capitals - Rs 50 lakh

M Thilak Varma - MI for Rs 1.70 crore

Mahipal Lomror - RCB for Rs 95 lakh

Anukul Roy - KKR - Rs 20 lakh

Darshan Nalkande - Gujarat Titans for Rs 20 lakh

R Sanjay Yadav - MI - Rs 50 lakh

Raj Angad Bawa - Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore

Rajvardhan Hangargekar - CSK for Rs 1.5 crore

Yash Dayal - Gujarat Titans - Rs 3.20 crore

Simarjeet Singh - CSK for Rs 20 lakh

Chamika Karunaratne - KKR for Rs 50 lakh

Evin Lewis - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 2 crore

Finn Allen - RCB for Rs 80 lakh

Devon Conway - CSK for Rs 1 crore

Rovman Powell - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.8 crore

Rishi Dhawan - Punjab Kings for Rs 55 lakh

Dwaine Pretorius - CSK for Rs 50 lakh

Sherfane Rutherford - Rs 1 crore

Daniel Sams - MI for Rs 1 crore

Mitchell Santner - CSK - Rs 1.90 crore

Jason Behrendorff - RCB - Rs 75 lakh

Obed McCoy - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 75 lakh

Tymal Mills - MI for Rs 1.50 crore

Adam Milne - CSK for Rs 1.90 crore

Lungi Ngidi - Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

Subranshu Senapathi - CSK for Rs 20 lakh

Praveen Dubey - Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

Prerak Mankad - Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Suyash Prabhudessai - RCB for Rs 30 lakh

Vaibhav Arora - Punjab Kings for Rs 2 crore

Mukesh Choudhary - CSK for Rs 20 lakh

Rasikh Salim Dar - KKR for Rs 20 lakh

Chama Milind - RCB for Rs 25 lakh

Prashant Solanki - CSK for Rs 1.20 crore

Varun Aaron - Gujarat Titans for Rs 50 lakh

Mohsin Khan - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 20 lakh

Rasikh Salam Dar - KKR for Rs 20 lakh

Chama Milind - RCB - Rs 25 lakh

Aneeshwar Gautam - RCB for Rs 20 lakh

Baba Indrajith - KKR for Rs 20 lakh

Ayush Badoni - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 20 lakh

Alzarri Joseph - Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.40 crore

Daniel Sams - Mumbai Indians for Rs 2.6 crore

Sean Abbott - SRH for Rs 2.40 crore

Riley Meredith - MI for Rs 1 crore

R Samarth - SRH for Rs 20 lakh

Abhijeet Tomar - KKR for Rs 40 lakh

Pradeep Sangwan - Gujarat Titans for Rs 20 lakh

Writtick Chatterjee - Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Pratham Singh - KKR to Rs 20 lakh

Karn Sharma - Lucknow Super Giants - Rs 20 lakh

Ansh Patel - Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Ashok Sharma - KKR for Rs 55 lakh

Anunay Singh - Rajasthan Royals for 20 lakh

Shashank Singh - SRH for Rs 20 lakh

Baltej Dhanda - Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Saurabh Dubey - SRH for Rs 20 lakh

Mohammad Arshad Khan - MI for Rs 20 lakh

Kyle Myers - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakh

Alex Hales - KKR for Rs 1.50 crore

Glenn Phillips - SRH for Rs 1.5 crore

Tim Seifert - Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakh

Nathan Ellis - Punjab Kings - Rs 75 lakh

Tim Southee - KKR for Rs 1.5 lakh

Benny Howell - Punjab Kings for Rs 40 lakh

C Hari Nishaanth - CSK for Rs 20 lakh

Anmolpreet Singh - MI for Rs 20 lakh

N Jagadeesan - CSK for Rs 20 lakh

Vishnu Vinod - SRH for Rs 50 lakh

Karn Sharma - RCB for Rs 50 lakh

Kuldeep Sen - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 20 lakh

Ramandeep Singh - MI for Rs 20 lakh

Fazalhaq Farooqi - SRH for Rs 50 lakh

Bhanuka Rajapaksa - Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakh

Gurkeerat Singh - Gujarat Titans for Rs 50 lakh

Rahul Buddhi - MI for Rs 20 lakh

Ramesh Kumar - KKR for Rs 20 lakh

Hrithik Shokeen - MI for Rs 20 lakh

K Bhagat Varma - CSK for Rs 20 lakh

Arjun Tendulkar - MI for Rs 30 lakh

Shubham Garhwal - Rajasthan Royals to Rs 20 lakh

Nathan Coulter-Nile - Rajasthan Royals - Rs 2 crore

Rassie Van Der Dussen - RR - Rs 1 crore

Vicky Ostwal - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Siddarth Kaul - RCB for Rs 75 lakh

Dary Mitchell - RR for Rs 75 lakh

B Sai Sudharsan - Gujarat Titans for Rs 20 lakh

David Willey - RCB for Rs 2 crore

Aman Khan - KKR for Rs 20 lakh

Luvnith Sisodia - RCB for Rs 20 lakh

Fabian Allen - MI for Rs 75 lakh

James Neesham - RR for Rs 1.5 crore

Umesh Yadav - KKR for Rs 2 crore

Mohammed Nabi - KKR for Rs 1 crore

Aryan Juyal - MI for Rs 20 lakh

Kuldip Yadav - RR for Rs 20 lakh

Mayank Yadav - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 20 lakh

Fazalhaq Farooqi - SRH for Rs 50 lakh

Not all players were fortunate enough to get a hefty paycheck, however, as many players didn't get any takers and sadly they won't feature in the IPL auction in the upcoming season.

Here is a list of all the unsold players on day 2:

Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Adam Zampa, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Ishant Sharma, Marnus Labuschagne, Aaron Finch, Saurabh Tiwary, Cheteshwar Pujara, Tabraiz Shamsi, Qais Ahmed, Piyush Chawla, Virat Singh, Pawan Negi, Ben Cutting, Martin Guptill, Kane Richardson, Sandeep Lamichhane.

Sachin Baby, Ricky Bhui, Sheldon Cottrell, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Akash Singh, Charith Asalanka, Ben McDermott, Rece Topley, Sandeep Warrier, Tanmay Agarwal, Sameer Rizvi.

Andrew Tye, Duan Jansen, Prashanth Chopra, Tejas Baroka, Yuvraj Chudasama, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Dwarshius, Midhun Sudhesan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rohan Rana, Khizar Dafedar, Rohan Kadam, Blessing Muzarabani, Tom-Kohler Cadmore, and Suresh Raina.

With inputs from PTI.