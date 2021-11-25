IPL 2022 mega auction: CSK take big decision over MS Dhoni's future, KL Rahul to lead THIS side

According to reports, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have decided to retain their skipper MS Dhoni for three more years. The CSK have also retained their star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. The CSK are currently talking with another all-rounder Moeen Ali to finalise him for the fourth spot and it is learnt that if talks will Ali fail then CSK would retain his teammate and England all-rounder Sam Curran.

As per BCCI's retention policy, franchises are allowed to retain only four players and the teams are required to submit the final list by November 30.

On the other hand, The Indian Express reported that star batter KL Rahul will end his association with PBKS and may become the captain of new Lucknow franchise. It is to be noted that Lucknow and Ahmedabad have been roped in as two new franchises for IPL 2022. Sources saud that Rahul has agreed to the deal offered by Lucknow franchise.

Delhi Capitals are set to retain skipper Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, and fast bowler Anrich Mortje. Reports claimed that Shreyas Iyer wanted to lead the franchise but the DC decided to keep Pant as captain for IPL 2022 too.