IPL 2022 mega auction: Hardik Pandya may lead THIS franchise

Days ahead of IPL 2022 mega auction, new IPL franchise Ahmedabad received the letter of intent (LOI) from the BCCI. According to reports, Ahmedabad franchise is planning to sign star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya as their skipper. Few days ago, it was reported that ex-India cricketer Ashish Nehra would join Ahmedabad as the head coach. Ahmedabad's decision to sign Pandya coud prove to be a gamechanger for Indian all-rounder who has missed a lot of international matches in the recent past due to injury.

Pandya's injury and long absence from international cricket is seen as main reason why Mumbai Indians decided against retaining him. It may be recalled that Pandya was picked for the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE. Pandya did not bowl much during the tournament and decided to not go on South Africa tour due to the injury.

Meanwhile, some reports have also claimed that star Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan may also join the Ahmedabad franchise.

On the other hand, Team Lucknow, the the other new IPL franchise, has already hired the services of ex-Zimbabwean batsman Andy Flower as their coach. Lucknow has also signed Gautam Gambhir as the mentor and it is likely that Lucknow would sign KL Rahul as their skipper.