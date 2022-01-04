IPL 2022 mega auction date, time, venue, players list, salary purse - Latest updates

The preparations for IPL 2022 are currently going on at full swing and the cash-rich tournament will witness a clash of 10 teams in the new season as BCCI has got two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad for IPL 2022 season along with 8 existing franchises. IPL fans are now waiting for the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is expected to take place in February.

So, a total of 10 franchises i.e. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad will participate in IPL 2022 mega auction. As per the rules laid down by BCCI, each team has a total salary cap of Rs. 90 crore for IPL 2022 mega auction.

The 8 existing franchises have retained a total of 27 players in their squads, including 19 Indian and 8 overseas players. The 8 old teams were allowed by the BCCI to retain a maximum of 4 players in their squads.

IPL 2022 Auction Date: When And Where will it take place?

Sources claim that IPL 2022 mega auction would take place on February 12 and 13, 2022 in Bengaluru. Earlier, IPL 2022 mega auction was expected to take place in January.

Retention Lists of Players For IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja- Rs. 16 crore

MS Dhoni- Rs. 12 crore

Moeen Ali- Rs. 8 crore

Ruuraj Gaikwad- Rs. 6 crore

(Total Deduction- Rs. 42 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 48 crore)

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant- Rs. 16 crore

Axar Patel- Rs. 9 crore

Prithvi Shaw – Rs. 7.5 crore

Anrich Nortje – Rs. 6.5 crore

(Total Deduction- Rs. 42.50 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 47.50 crores)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell- Rs. 12 crore

Varun Chakravarthy-Rs. 8 crore

Venkatesh Iyer-Rs. 8 crore

Sunil Narine-Rs. 6 crore

(Total Deduction- Rs. 42 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 48 crore)

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma- Rs. 16 crore

Jasprit Bumrah- Rs. 12 crore

Suryakumar Yadav- Rs. 8 crore

Kieron Pollard- Rs. 6 crore

(Total Deduction- Rs. 42 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 48 crore)

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal- Rs. 12 crore

Arshdeep Singh- Rs. 4 crore

(Total Deduction- Rs. 18 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 72 crores)

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson- Rs. 14 crore

Jos Buttler- Rs. 10 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal- Rs. 4 crore

(Total Deduction- Rs. 28 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 62 crore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli-Rs. 15 crore

Glenn Maxwell-Rs. 11 crore

Mohammed Siraj-Rs. 7 crore

(Total Deduction- Rs. 33 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 57 crore)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson-Rs. 14 crore

Abdul Samad-Rs. 4 crore

Umran Malik-Rs. 4 crore

(Total Deduction- Rs. 22 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 68 crore)