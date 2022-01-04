IPL 2022 mega auction date, time, venue, players list, salary purse - Latest updates

The preparations for IPL 2022 are currently going on at full swing and the cash-rich tournament will witness a clash of 10 teams in the new season as BCCI has got two new franchises Lucknow and Ahmedabad for IPL 2022 season along with 8 existing franchises. IPL fans are now waiting for the IPL 2022 mega auction, which is expected to take place in February.
So, a total of 10 franchises i.e. Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad will participate in IPL 2022 mega auction. As per the rules laid down by BCCI, each team has a total salary cap of Rs. 90 crore for IPL 2022 mega auction.
The 8 existing franchises have retained a total of 27 players in their squads, including 19 Indian and 8 overseas players. The 8 old teams were allowed by the BCCI to retain a maximum of 4 players in their squads.
IPL 2022 Auction Date: When And Where will it take place?
Sources claim that IPL 2022 mega auction would take place on February 12 and 13, 2022 in Bengaluru. Earlier, IPL 2022 mega auction was expected to take place in January.
Retention Lists of Players For IPL 2022
Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja- Rs. 16 crore
MS Dhoni- Rs. 12 crore
Moeen Ali- Rs. 8 crore
Ruuraj Gaikwad- Rs. 6 crore
(Total Deduction- Rs. 42 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 48 crore)
Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant- Rs. 16 crore
Axar Patel- Rs. 9 crore
Prithvi Shaw – Rs. 7.5 crore
Anrich Nortje – Rs. 6.5 crore
(Total Deduction- Rs. 42.50 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 47.50 crores)
Kolkata Knight Riders
Andre Russell- Rs. 12 crore
Varun Chakravarthy-Rs. 8 crore
Venkatesh Iyer-Rs. 8 crore
Sunil Narine-Rs. 6 crore
(Total Deduction- Rs. 42 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 48 crore)
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma- Rs. 16 crore
Jasprit Bumrah- Rs. 12 crore
Suryakumar Yadav- Rs. 8 crore
Kieron Pollard- Rs. 6 crore
(Total Deduction- Rs. 42 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 48 crore)
Punjab Kings
Mayank Agarwal- Rs. 12 crore
Arshdeep Singh- Rs. 4 crore
(Total Deduction- Rs. 18 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 72 crores)
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson- Rs. 14 crore
Jos Buttler- Rs. 10 crore
Yashasvi Jaiswal- Rs. 4 crore
(Total Deduction- Rs. 28 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 62 crore)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli-Rs. 15 crore
Glenn Maxwell-Rs. 11 crore
Mohammed Siraj-Rs. 7 crore
(Total Deduction- Rs. 33 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 57 crore)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kane Williamson-Rs. 14 crore
Abdul Samad-Rs. 4 crore
Umran Malik-Rs. 4 crore
(Total Deduction- Rs. 22 crore, Available Salary Purse- Rs. 68 crore)