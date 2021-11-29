IPL 2022 mega auction date, retention rules, list of players retained by franchises, salary purse - Latest updates

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to be held in January, according to reports and the IPL 2022 Mega Auction will include several talented players not only from India but from across the world.

All eight old teams as well as the two new franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - will have the options to choose from a mammoth pool of players. It is to be noted that old IPL franchises will be allowed to retain upto four players from their current squads before the IPL 2022 mega auction. The deadline to semd the player retention list ends on November 30. Take a look at list of players retained, or likely to be retained, by their IPL teams.

Mumbai Indians (MI) Players Retained: Skipper Rohit Sharma and fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah are set to be retained by MI. Sources said that Mumbai Indians would also retain West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard, young India batter Ishan Kishan.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Players Retained: Chennai Super Kings will retain their legendary skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Apart from Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ruturaj Gaekwad are also set to be retained by CSK. The fourth player could be either England all-rounder Moeen Ali or South African batsman Faf du Plessis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Players Retained: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Players Retained: KKR have retained their West Indian stars Sunil Narine and Andre Russell.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Players Retained: According to sources, PBKS would not retain any player and their skipper KL Rahul is also expected to leave the team.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Players Retained: RR have retained Sanju Samson. Sources said that the RR would announce other names soon.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Players Retained: SRH are likely to retained Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Players Retained: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje.

IPL 2022 Retention Rules:

The BCCI has already informed the franchises about retention rules of player for IPL 2022. The BCCI has also informed the franchises that salary purse for all IPL teams would be Rs 90 crore. It may be recalled that the salary purse for IPL 2021 was Rs 85 crore.

As per the retention rules of BCCI, franchises will be charged Rs 16 crore for the first player they retain, Rs 12 crore for the second player, Rs 8 crore for the third player and Rs 6 crore for the fourth player.

From December 1 till December 25, the two new franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad - will get the opportunity to pick three players each from the remaining pool of players. Their allotted budget is Rs 33 crore.

The IPL 2022 player auction is expected to be held in December 2021 or early 2022.