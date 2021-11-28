IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Full list of retained players, new retention rules, salary purse, venue

IPL 2022 mega auction latest updates: The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to take place in December and the BCCI has already asked the IPL franchises to submit the list of retained players for IPL 2022 by November 30.

According to reports, the list of retained players has been prepared by most of the IPL teams but they are yet to make any announcement in this regard.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: CSK, RR, PBKS, DC, MI, KKR, RCB, SRH Full Retain List, New Retention rule, Salary purse, Auction Venue

Where will IPL 2022 Mega Auction take place?

IPL 2022 Mega Auction is set to take place in India.

When will IPL 2022 Mega Auction take place?

The BCCI is yet to make any official announcement in this regard but it is expected that IPL 2022 mega auction would take place in December.

How to watch IPL 2022 Mega Auction Auction LIVE Streaming?

IPL 2022 Mega Auction Auction will be telecast live on Star Sports Network.

List of players set to be retained by different franchises

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali or Faf Du Plessis

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Ishan Kishan (likely)

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Butler

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Rashid Khan

According to reports, Punjab Kings is unlikely to retain any player and their current skipper KL Rahul is expected to join a new team ahead of IPL 2022.

IPL 2022 Mega Auction salary cap – 90 Crores

Old Franchises will have to name retained players by November 30, 2021 and each frnachise can retain maximum of 4 players.

Two new franchises, Lucknow and Ahmedabad, will also participate in IPL 2022 and these teams will get the option to finalize their 3 players outside of auction between December 1, 2021 to December 30, 2021.

here will also be no Right to Match (RTM) cards this time around.

How the retentions will work?

Deductions for 4 Players - Rs 42 crore

Player 1 Rs 16 Cr

Player 2 Rs 12 Cr

Player 3 Rs 8 Cr

Player 4 Rs 6 Cr

Deduction for 3 Players - Rs 33 crore

Player 1 Rs 15 Cr

Player 2 Rs 11 Cr

Player 3 Rs 7 Cr

Deductions for 2 Players - Rs 24 crore

Player 1 Rs 14 Cr

Player 2 Rs 10 Cr

Deduction for 1 Player - Rs 14 crore