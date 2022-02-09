IPL 2022 mega-auction: 'Krunal Pandya will win you games' - All-rounder makes BOLD statement

Former Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Krunal Pandya has made a tall claim ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The 30-year-old made a clear statement of intent to IPL franchises to bet their money on him, and in return, he will prove to be a match-winner, in his own words.

The IPL 2022 mega auction is slated to be held on February 12,13 in Bengaluru. Ahead of the two-day extravaganza, all of the IPL teams have finalized their draft picks, while BCCI is also wrapping up preparations regarding the auction.

In the meantime, Krunal Pandya has issued a statement of intent, stating that he plays to win matches, and thus teams would be wise to take a chance on the former Indian all-rounder.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo ahead of the all-important IPL 2022 mega auction, Pandya said, "Krunal Pandya will win you games - 100%. It is not me being over-confident or cocky. It is just self-belief. I am a team man. I always play to win championships."

Having played a total of 84 games in the cash-rich league, with 1143 runs and 51 wickets to his name, Pandya would definitely be on the watch-list of various teams.

Krunal Pandya has kept his base price at INR 2 crores ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, although his form has dipped of late.

Last year, he could only muster up 143 runs and five wickets, the season before in 2020, Krunal Pandya managed 109 runs and six wickets in 16 games and ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, Mumbai Indians ended up releasing him on the back of two subsequent below-par seasons.

However, the three-time champion would definitely bring plenty of experience to any side, and it remains to be seen if any of the franchises end up responding to Pandya's statement of intent.