Meet only Indian actor to gross Rs 1000 crore in a year twice; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, Prabhas, Rajinikanth

Cricket

Cricket

IPL 2022 mega auction: Ishant Sharma UNSOLD, Khaleel Ahmed taken by Delhi Capitals

List of pacers who got sold or unsold on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 13, 2022, 01:57 PM IST

Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction saw Ishant Sharma be first in the pacers list wh had set his base price at 1.50 Cr, but unfortunately, go unsold. Khaleel Ahmed, on the other hand, who had set his base price to be 50 lakhs saw Mumbai Indians and Capitals make the bids. Khaleel Ahmed is sold to Delhi Capitals for 5.25 crore.

A look at the other players on this list: Lungi Ngidi, Sheldon Cottrell, Nathan Coulter-Nile Unsold

Dushmantha Chameera whose base price was 50 lakhs saw Lucknow enter the bidding along with RCB. Chameera is later sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 2 crore.

Chetan Sakariya, who set his bidding at 50 lakh, saw RCB open the war, but they drop out after Delhi jump in and fight with Rajasthan. Delhi Capitals get Chetan Sakariya for 4.2 crore.

Sandeep Sharma who set the base price for 50 lakhs saw him go to Punjab.

Navdeep Saini saw Lucknow make the opening bid with Mumbai make the counter bid after he had set his base price for 75 lakhs. Royals jump in when Lucknow drop out. Rajasthan Royals get Navdeep Saini for 2.60 crore.

Jaydev Unadkat, who set his base price 75 lakhs saw Mumbai make the opening bid with CSK jumping in. But Mumbai gets him for 1.30 Cr.

A total of 600 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of the total pool, 229 are capped players, 364 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.

