IPL 2022 mega auction: Ishant Sharma UNSOLD, Khaleel Ahmed taken by Delhi Capitals

List of pacers who got sold or unsold on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction.

Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction saw Ishant Sharma be first in the pacers list wh had set his base price at 1.50 Cr, but unfortunately, go unsold. Khaleel Ahmed, on the other hand, who had set his base price to be 50 lakhs saw Mumbai Indians and Capitals make the bids. Khaleel Ahmed is sold to Delhi Capitals for 5.25 crore.

A look at the other players on this list: Lungi Ngidi, Sheldon Cottrell, Nathan Coulter-Nile Unsold

Dushmantha Chameera whose base price was 50 lakhs saw Lucknow enter the bidding along with RCB. Chameera is later sold to Lucknow Super Giants for 2 crore.

Chetan Sakariya, who set his bidding at 50 lakh, saw RCB open the war, but they drop out after Delhi jump in and fight with Rajasthan. Delhi Capitals get Chetan Sakariya for 4.2 crore.

Sandeep Sharma who set the base price for 50 lakhs saw him go to Punjab.

Navdeep Saini saw Lucknow make the opening bid with Mumbai make the counter bid after he had set his base price for 75 lakhs. Royals jump in when Lucknow drop out. Rajasthan Royals get Navdeep Saini for 2.60 crore.

Jaydev Unadkat, who set his base price 75 lakhs saw Mumbai make the opening bid with CSK jumping in. But Mumbai gets him for 1.30 Cr.

