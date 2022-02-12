IPL 2022 mega auction: IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades 'fine', auction resumes

In a shocking turn of events, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction was halted mid-way through as auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed suddenly. Edmeades appeared to faint mid-way through the broadcast, however, as per the latest reports, the IPL auctioneer is fine now.

Hugh Edmeades seems to have recovered from the health issue which halted the IPL auction, and an early lunch was taken. However, now that Edmeades is reported to be okay, the auction has resumed, with Charu Sharma taking over from Edmeades.

As per Star Sports, medical attention is being given to Hugh Edmeades and the action has resumed meanwhile.

For the unversed, Hugh Edmeades replaced former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, who was with the IPL for the first eleven auctions.

Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the bid of Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, as Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore got into a bidding war of sorts.