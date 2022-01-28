IPL 2022: 'How much budget for me?' Shardul asks KL Rahul, Yuzi Chahal gives epic reply - WATCH

With the IPL mega auction inching closer with each passing day, not just the franchises but the players themselves are getting excited. In a recent viral post, Indian players Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal were seen having some funny banter regarding the mega auction.

While KL Rahul has been roped in by the new boys of IPL, Lucknow Super Giants, Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur were not retained by their respective franchises Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Naturally, the three of them were having a chat regarding what could transpire in the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction slated to be held in Bengaluru on February 12,13.

In the viral post shared on Instagram, Shardul Thakur can be heard asking KL Rahul whether the Lucknow Giants would like to sign him, and how much budget they'd be having. The Lucknow Giants skipper though proved to be a shrewd negotiator as he stated the new franchise will only sign him if they could get Shardul Thakur for his base price.

Meanwhile, Yuzi Chahal, who was sitting beside Rahul came up with an epic reply for Shardul. Chahal said, "Bhagwan ke liye koi budget nahi hota' (There's no budget for god), it was a hilarious banter hinting that indeed the rumours are true about Shardul Thakur's 'Lord Shardul' nickname.

Here is the video of KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur and Yuzi Chahal's banter:

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur could indeed prove to be a hot property in the upcoming mega auction due to his all-round displays in the recently concluded tour of South Africa.

It will be interesting to see whether the Lucknow Giants will actually bid for Thakur or not, given they already have Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis within their ranks. The RPSG-owned franchise also picked up uncapped Indian spinner Ravi Bishnoi as their third and final draft pick ahead of the auction.