IPL 2022 mega auction highlights: List of all SOLD and UNSOLD players on day 1

Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction truly lived up to its billing. Plenty of surprises in store, many renowned players didn't get takers while many uncapped players became crorepatis!

Plenty of records were broken as well, while Ishan Kishan became the second-most expensive Indian player in IPL history, Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player of all time.

There was a lot of action which happened in Bengaluru today, but the good thing is that we're only halfway through the auction, with plenty of players slated to go under the hammer on 13 February as well.

After day 1 of the two-day extravaganza, we bring to you the list of all the sold and unsold players on Saturday.

Here's what went down on the first day of TATA IPL's mega auction:

Ishan Kishan - Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore

Deepak Chahar - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14 crore

Shikhar Dhawan - Punjab Kings for Rs 8.25 crore

R Ashwin - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 5 crore

Pat Cummins - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore

Kagiso Rabada - Punjab Kings for Rs 9.25 crore

Trent Boult - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8 crore

Shreyas Iyer - KKR for Rs 12.25 crore

Mohammed Shami - Gujarat Titans for Rs 6.75 crore

Harshal Patel - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore

Faf du Plessis - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7 crore

Quinton De Kock - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 6.75 crore

Avesh Khan - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 10 crore

David Warner - Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.25 crore

Manish Pandey - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 4.50 crore

Shimron Hetmyer - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 8.50 crore

Robin Uthappa - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 2 crore

Jason Roy - Gujarat Titans for Rs 2 crore

Devdutt Padikkal - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 7.75 crore

Deepak Hooda - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore

Dwayne Bravo - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4.4 crore

Nitish Rana - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 8 crore

Wanindu Hasaranga - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore

Jason Holder - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore

Washington Sundar - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.75 crore

Krunal Pandya - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.75 crore

Mitchell Marsh - Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crore

Ambati Rayudu - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 6.75 crore

Jonny Bairstow - Punjab Kings for Rs 6.75 crore

Dinesh Karthik - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 5.50 crore



Nicholas Pooran - SRH for Rs 10.75 crore

T Natarajan - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore

Prasidh Krishna - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 10 crore

Lockie Ferguson - Gujarat Titans for Rs 10 crore

Josh Hazlewood - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 7.75 crore

Mark Wood - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 7.50 crore

Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4.20 crore

Shardul Thakur - Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crore

Mustafizur Rahman - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Kuldeep Yadav - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Rahul Chahar - Punjab Kings for Rs 5.25 crore

Yuzvendra Chahal - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 6.50 crore

Abhinav S - Gujarat Titans for Rs 2.6 crore

Dewald Brevis - Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore

Ashwin Hebbar - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Rahul Tripathi - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 8.50 crore

Sarfaraz Khan - Delhi Capitals for Rs 20 lakh

Riyan Parag - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 3.80 crore

Abhishek Sharma - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 6.50 crore

Shahrukh Khan - Punjab Kings for Rs 9 crore

Shivam Mavi - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 7.25 crore

Rahul Tewatia - Gujarat Titans for Rs 9 crore

Kamlesh Nagarkoti - Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore

Harpreet Brar - Punjab Kings for Rs 3.80 crore

Shahbaz Ahmed - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 2.4 crore

K S Bharat - Delhi Capitals for Rs 2 crore

Anuj Rawat - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore

Prabhsimran Singh - Punjab Kings for Rs 50 lakh

Sheldon Jackson - Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 60 lakh

Jitesh Sharma - Punjab Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Basil Thampi - Mumbai Indians for Rs 30 lakh

Kartik Tyagi - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 4 crore

Akash Deep - Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 20 lakh

KM Asif - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Ishan Porel - Punjab Kings for Rs 25 lakh

Tushar Deshpande - Chennai Super Kings for Rs 20 lakh

Ankit Singh Rajpoot - Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 50 lakh

Noor Ahmad - Gujarat Titans for Rs 30 lakh

Murugan Ashwin - Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.6 crore

KC Cariappa - Rajasthan Royals for Rs 30 lakh

Shreyas Gopal - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 75 lakh

J Suchith - Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 20 lakh

R Sai Kishore - Gujarat Titans - Rs 3 crore

Despite all the action, there were many players who didn't get any buyers on day 1. Suresh Raina, Steve Smith, David Miller and Shakib Al Hasan are some of the biggest names who didn't get picked on day 1, but they will be put up for purchase once again on day 2.

Here are the players who went unsold on day 1:

Suresh Raina, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Mohammed Nabi, Sam Billings, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Umesh Yadav, Adam Zampa, Amit Mishra, Adil Rashid, Anmolpreet Singh, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Azharudeen, Manimaran Siddharth, Sandeep Lamichhane

