IPL 2022 mega auction highlights: Here's how much money was spent on day 1

Day 1 of the TATA IPL 2022 mega auction saw a total of 10 franchises go all out at each other in the battle to secure the services of the biggest names in world cricket. As many as 74 players were bought on day 1 of the auction.

As far as the total spend is concerned, a combined total of Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) was spent by all of the 10 IPL franchises on day 1. That amount could rise a lot more as many more players will go under the hammer on day 2 of the mega auction.

As many as 20 overseas players, including the likes of Pat Cummins, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, David Warner, Quinton de Kock were purchased by teams on day 1, and plenty more are set to join on day 2.

Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player on the day as Mumbai Indians splashed Rs 15.25 crore to make the youngster IPL's second-most-expensive Indian player of all time.

End of Day 1 at the #TATAIPLAuction saw players going for some huge amounts



Day 2 promises to be yet another exciting one



Join us tomorrow for an action packed day @TataCompanies pic.twitter.com/DyV8lIHssc — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 12, 2022

READ| IPL 2022 mega auction: Ishan Kishan joins THIS elite list of most expensive IPL players

On the other hand, Avesh Khan became the league's most expensive uncapped player as fetched a price tag of INR 10 crore, thanks to the Lucknow Super Giants.

As far as the numbers are concerned let's dive a little deeper and see how much money each of the 10 teams spent on day 1:

Chennai Super Kings

Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore

Delhi Capitals

Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Amount Spent: Rs 80.75 crore, Amount Available: Rs 9.25 crore

READ| Rohit Sharma shares UNSEEN pic of Indian players watching IPL 2022 mega auction - SEE pic

Kolkata Knight Riders

Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore

Mumbai Indians

Amount Spent: Rs 62.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 27.85 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Amount Spent: Rs 69.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.15 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore

READ| IPL 2022 mega auction: SRH CEO and 'national crush' Kaviya Maran gets the internet talking, HERE's how netizens reacted

Punjab Kings

Amount Spent: Rs 61.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 28.65 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore

Gujarat Titans

Amount Spent: Rs 71.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 18.85 crore

With inputs from PTI