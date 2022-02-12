Search icon
IPL 2022 mega auction highlights: Here's how much money was spent on day 1

A staggering 3.88 billion rupees were spent on day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction, but we're not done yet as the action resumes on day 2 again.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Day 1 of the TATA IPL 2022 mega auction saw a total of 10 franchises go all out at each other in the battle to secure the services of the biggest names in world cricket. As many as 74 players were bought on day 1 of the auction. 

As far as the total spend is concerned, a combined total of Rs 3,88,10,00,000 (Rs 3.88 billion) was spent by all of the 10 IPL franchises on day 1. That amount could rise a lot more as many more players will go under the hammer on day 2 of the mega auction. 

As many as 20 overseas players, including the likes of Pat Cummins, Jason Holder, Shimron Hetmyer, David Warner, Quinton de Kock were purchased by teams on day 1, and plenty more are set to join on day 2. 

Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player on the day as Mumbai Indians splashed Rs 15.25 crore to make the youngster IPL's second-most-expensive Indian player of all time. 

On the other hand, Avesh Khan became the league's most expensive uncapped player as fetched a price tag of INR 10 crore, thanks to the Lucknow Super Giants. 

As far as the numbers are concerned let's dive a little deeper and see how much money each of the 10 teams spent on day 1:

Chennai Super Kings
Amount Spent: Rs 69.55 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.45 crore

 

Delhi Capitals
Amount Spent: Rs 73.50 crore, Amount Available: Rs 16.50 crore

 

Royal Challengers Bangalore
Amount Spent: Rs 80.75 crore, Amount Available: Rs 9.25 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders
Amount Spent: Rs 77.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.65 crore

 

Mumbai Indians
Amount Spent: Rs 62.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 27.85 crore

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad
Amount Spent: Rs 69.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 20.15 crore

 

Rajasthan Royals
Amount Spent: Rs 77.85 crore, Amount Available: Rs 12.15 crore

Punjab Kings
Amount Spent: Rs 61.35 crore, Amount Available: Rs 28.65 crore

 

Lucknow Super Giants
Amount Spent: Rs 83.10 crore, Amount Available: Rs 6.90 crore

 

Gujarat Titans
Amount Spent: Rs 71.15 crore, Amount Available: Rs 18.85 crore

With inputs from PTI

