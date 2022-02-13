IPL 2022 mega auction: India U19 star Harnoor Singh goes UNSOLD, Rinku Singh goes to KKR

Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction saw the list of the uncapped players start with Virat Singh, Himmat Singh, Sachin Baby, Himanshu Rana and Harnoor Singh all go Unsold.

The player who got a bid was Rinku Singh, who had set his base price 20 lakh got a bid from Lucknow, and the other from KKR, who are his old franchise. KKR get back Rinku Singh for 55 lakhs.

As for Manan Vohra, Lucknow make the opening bid of 20 lakh. They get him for base price.

A total of 600 cricketers are set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13. Of the total pool, 229 are capped players, 364 are uncapped players and seven belong to the Associate Nations.