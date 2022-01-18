IPL 2022 mega auction: Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan all set to join THIS franchise

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season will witness a dramatic overhaul 10 teams will contest for the prestigious IPL trophy in the upcoming season with two new teams from Lucknow and Ahmedabad set to join the cash-rich league. As such a mega auction will be held next month so that all 10 teams can finalise their squads.

As per the rules of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the 8 teams that were already a part of the extravaganza previously, were allowed to retain a maximum of 4 players and the two new teams, from Lucknow and Ahmedabad would have to choose 3 players each as their picks ahead of the auction.

There's a major update in the Ahmedabad camp on Tuesday morning, as per various reports, they have finalised their picks ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction. The Ahmedabad based franchise have chosen Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill and Rashid Khan as their draft pick for the upcoming IPL season.

A senior IPL official confirmed the developments to PTI, while also adding that the Ahmedabad franchise was very interested in Ishan Kishan as well, however, he wanted to go back to the auction pool, and there's a high chance now that Ishan's previous team Mumbai Indians (MI) might try and buy him again.

According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Ahmedabad will pay Rs 15 Crores INR to both Rashid and Hardik, while the franchise will bag Gill for Rs 7 Crores INR. The same report also states that Hardik Pandya is likely to be named as captain of the Ahmedabad franchise which was bought by CVC Capital last year for a bid of INR 5625 crores.

For the unversed, Hardik Pandya has been battling fitness related issues ever since undergoing back surgery and was subsequently let go by Mumbai Indians who decided to retain Rohit Sharma, Keiron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.