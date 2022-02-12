IPL 2022 mega auction: Charu Sharma will replace Hugh Edmeades for the day

IPL 2022 mega auction witnessed some shocking events today as IPL auctioneer Hugh Edmeades collapsed mid-way through the auction. Edmeades is reported to be doing fine now and will be replaced by presenter Charu Sharma for the remaining part of the auction.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore got into a bidding war of sorts for Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga but suddenly Edmeades collapsed to the floor.

The pictures were shocking and upsetting, however, as per the latest reports, the veteran auctioneer is doing fine and is recovering.

Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon.



The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/cQ6JbRjj1P February 12, 2022

The Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League issued an update on Edmeades' health, while also announcing that presenter Charu Sharma will assume the duties in the IPL 2022 mega auction as Edmeades needs time to recover.

"Mr. Hugh Edmeades, the IPL Auctioneer, had an unfortunate fall due to Postural Hypotension during the IPL Auction this afternoon," read the post. It further continued, "The medical team attended to him immediately after the incident & he is stable. Mr. Charu Sharma will continue with the Auction proceedings today."

For the unversed, Hugh Edmeades replaced former IPL auctioneer Richard Madley, who was with the IPL for the first eleven auctions.