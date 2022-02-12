IPL 2022 mega auction: Avesh Khan becomes IPL's MOST expensive uncapped player of all time

Avesh Khan was one of the biggest attractions in terms of uncapped players, and he lived up to his billing, as he became the most expensive uncapped player of all time.

Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, and Sunrisers Hyderabad were all in for Avesh Khan, however, the Lucknow Super Giants came out victorious as they landed Avesh Khan for a huge bid of INR 10 crores.

Avesh was part of the travelling party of team India which played against the West Indies and he will be a part of the T20I squad as well.

Last season, Avesh picked up 24 scalps and finished as the league's second-highest wicket-taker with an economy rate of 7.37 and strike rate of 15.25.

Earlier, veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin had revealed that Avesh could well spark bidding wars in the IPL auction and going by the scheme of things, his prediction did prove to be true.

Avesh was with Delhi Capitals last year, however, they opted to retain Rishabh Pant, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Shaw, and Axar Patel instead.