IPL 2022: Meet Hrithik Shokeen, 21-year-old who made his debut for MI against CSK

Hrithik Shokeen scored 25 runs on his debut against CSK

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma made three changes to the lineup against Chennai Super Kings. Daniel Sams came into the playing XI, while there were two debuts for MI on the night, as Hrithik Shokeen and Riley Meredith made their bows.

Shokeen, who played his first match for the franchise on Thursday against Chennai Super Kings, was born on 14 August 2000.

Hailing from Delhi, the 21-year-old youngster is a bowling all-rounder capable of bowling right-arm off-spin, whilst also chipping in with the bat. Mumbai Indians had roped in the teen for just 20 lakhs, which was his base price in the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Hrithik Shokeen came out to bat after Mumbai Indians were reeling for 47/4, after losing Suryakumar Yadav, who had scored 32 runs in 21 balls.

The young gun showed excellent grit and determination to steady the ship with his anchor's role, but ultimately, he was dismissed by Dwayne Bravo. Shokeen scored 25 runs off as many balls including three boundaries.

Shokeen was named in India's squad for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Bangladesh in 2019, after which he made his breakthrough, and made his List A debut for India in 2019, against Nepal.

The youngster gave a good glimpse of himself in a tough match for Mumbai Indians, and it seems that judging by the initial signs, Mumbai Indians seem to have unearthed another gem after the likes of Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis.

Meanwhile, talking about the match, MI suffered an early collapse losing skipper Rohit Sharma, and Ishan Kishan on ducks, while Brevis could score just four runs. After Shokeen's dismissal, Mumbai were struggling and had scored 100/5 after 15 overs.