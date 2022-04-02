IPL 2022: MCA Stadium pitch and weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capials match

IPL debutants Gujarat Titans look forward to continuing their winning momentum against Delhi Capitals in the second match of the doubleheader super Saturday. This game will take place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Both the teams have won their opening IPL 2022 encounters against their respective opponents and both will hope to continue their winning momentum so it is expected to be a cracking game.

This will be the 2nd match of this season that will be played on this ground. The previous match in this stadium was played between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in which RR scored 210 but SRH managed to score 149 runs.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

Pune weather is expected to be mostly sunny on Saturday. It is highly unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Gujarat vs Delhi game as there are zero chances of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 13 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 22 degrees Celsius to 40 degrees Celsius.

Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals - MCA Stadium pitch report

Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - DY Patil Stadium pitch The track at the MCA Cricket Stadium helps batters initially but also assists spinners as the game progresses. The chasing team has an advantage on the wickets at MCA Stadium in Pune. The boundary size is approximately 80-85 meters.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya(C), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal, Sarfaraz Khan.