IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal-led PBKS's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Punjab Kings is one such team in the IPL who have played an IPL final just once in and reached the play-off stage during IPL. Apart from these two achievements, the Punjab Kings have mostly ended the IPL group stage mid-table.

Punjab Kings was heavily dependent on KL Rahul for the last 2 seasons as he was scoring the majority of runs for the team. But, with KL Rahul opting to part ways with the franchise, The team management decided to go full throttle during the IPL auctions and retained only Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh ahead of the IPL auction

READ: IPL 2022: Faf du Plessis-led RCB's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Punjab Kings went into the IPL auctions with the biggest purse and they had very good buys during this season. They managed to buy Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow Liam Livingstone during the auctions and also managed to but back Shahrukh khan and Harpreet Brar who were part of the squad during the IPL 2021.

Punjab Kings full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

Punjab Kings Schedule for IPL 2022:

April 3 - CSK vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 8 - PBKS vs GT - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

April 13 - MI vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 17 - PBKS vs SRH - 3:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

READ: Ravindra Jadeja’s sprawling bungalow has royalty written over it, see beautiful pics

April 20 - DC vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 25 - PBKS vs CSK - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

April 29 - PBKS vs LSG - 7:30 PM (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 3 - GT vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

May 7 - PBKS vs RR - 3:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

May 13 - RCB vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Brabourne – CCI)

May 16 - PBKS vs DC - 7:30 PM (DY Patil Stadium)

READ: IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant-led DC's full schedule, match timing, venues, squad - All you need to know

May 22 - SRH vs PBKS - 7:30 PM (Wankhede Stadium)

Punjab Kings Full Squad

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Prerak Mandak, Bhanuka Rajapaksha, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow

Allrounders: Shahrukh Khan, Benny Howell, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Ansh Patel, Baltej Singh

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Bawa, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Ishan Porel, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar