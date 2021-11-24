IPL 2022 start date, venue: BIG update every cricket fan need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is expected to begin from April 2 in Chennai, according to reports. IPL fans are eagerly awaiting for IPL 2022 season and the excitment has grown after the addition of two new teams - Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The addition of two new teams means that IPL 2022 will be a ten-team affair.

Cricbuzz reported that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to finalise fixtures of IPL 2022 but it is learnt that team owners have been sent this message that IPL 2022 would begin from April 2 in Chennai.

The addition of Ahmedabad and Lucknow teams will increase the number of games and according to sources the BCCI is planning to hold the IPL 2022 for over 60 days with the final to be played in June.

The report added that each team will play 14 league games and the BCCI will follow the current format of seven home and away games.

Since Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were the winners of IPL 2021 in the UAE, CSK will get the hosting rights for the inaugural game of IPL 2022 season.

Few days ago, BCCI secretary Jay Shah had announced that IPL 2022 will be held in India. It is to be noted that IPL 2020 and half-season of 2021 were held in UAE.

“I know you all are waiting to see the CSK play at Chepauk. Well, the moment is not very far. The 15th season of the IPL will take place in India and it will be more exciting than ever with two new teams joining. We have a mega auction coming up, so it will be interesting to see what the new combinations look like," the BCCI secretary had said at the function.