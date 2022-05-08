Headlines

IPL 2022 SRH vs RCB: Wankhede Stadium pitch, weather report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Check out the pitch report and weather update of the upcoming game between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2022

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 08, 2022, 01:11 PM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be squaring off against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Currently sitting in the sixth position, SRH has played 10 matches and has managed to win five games. Sunrisers Hyderabad had played their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) where they lost by 21 runs. 

As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, they played eleven matches have won six games and are currently placed at the fourth spot. They played their last game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and won the game by 13 runs. 

The last time they played against each other in this season, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 9 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 33°C with 60% humidity and 24 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

SRH vs RCB - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at Wankhede Stadium has always been good for batting. There will be a massive dew factor and both teams would want to bowl first. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Sean Abbott, Umran Malik.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood.

