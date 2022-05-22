IPL 2022 SRH vs PBKS: Wankhede Stadium pitch, weather report for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings

Despite both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) being eliminated from the playoffs race, the two sides will be playing for pride and to finish the match on a winning note. They will be facing each other for the second time in the 70th match of this season.

While Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently placed at the eighth position on the points table, Punjab Kings occupies the seventh spot.

The last time the two sides played, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 32°C with 69% humidity and 23 km/hr wind speed. There are 10% chances of precipitation.

SRH vs PBKS - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch has always been good for batting. There is also an even bounce on the track which makes it easier for the batters. But there will be a massive dew factor that could come into play and both teams would want to bowl first.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings​ Probable Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Glenn Phillips, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan/Kartik Tyagi

Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh