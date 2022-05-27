IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Narendra Modi Stadium pitch, weather report for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is all set to see Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The sides had earlier squared off against each other twice this season in the league stage, with both teams winning one game apiece.

While RCB bagged a 4-wicket win in the first match, the Royals had emerged triumphant by 29 runs in the next.

Talking about RR, their opening batter Jos Buttler has done most of the heavy lifting with the bat. Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal and Shimron Hetmyer will be expected to be more consistent as a defeat will not give the franchise any second chances.

As far as RCB is concerned, they, on the other hand, have found a new hero in Rajat Patidar. The uncapped player scored an unbeaten century in the Eliminator to help his side enter the Qualifier 2.

The top guns of RCB, namely Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli, would be looking to add runs on the board and help their side be at the top.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore weather forecast

The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to hover around 36°C with 48% humidity and 18-22 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

RR vs RCB - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad pitch report

The surface of the Ahmedabad Stadium has red soil which tends to dry off sooner and assist the spinners. The batters usually find it difficult to get going here and the venue has seen some low-scoring games as well.

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore​ Probable Playing XI

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.