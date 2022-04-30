IPL 2022 RR vs MI: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians match

The 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.
The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have had a dismal season and are yet to win a game so far. They now come across a rampant Rajasthan Royals, who are currently placed second on the points table and have won six out of their eight IPL 2022 games.
Despite Mumbai Indian's wretched form, both teams possess an evenly-matched contest on paper.
The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 31°C with 72% humidity and 11-13 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.
The DY Patil ground in Navi Mumbai has a pitch that helps decent bounce to the bowlers. Fans can expect matches that produce scores around 160-170. Overall, it is a surface that has help on offer for both departments.
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Daryl Mitchell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen/Mayank Markande, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah.