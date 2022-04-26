IPL 2022 RCB vs RR: MCA Stadium pitch and weather report for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals

The 39th match of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see the clash between Royal Challengers (RCB) Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Pune.

While RCB is currently placed at the fifth position, Rajasthan Royals is currently sitting in the third spot. A win against the Faf du Plessis-led side could see RR clinch the top spot.

READ | RCB vs RR Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2022

The two teams have played 23 matches against each other in the history of IPL so far with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning 13 and Rajasthan Royals managing to win 3 games.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The temperature in Pune is expected to hover around 32-34°C with 57-60% humidity and 11-14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

RCB vs RR - Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune pitch report

The surface at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune helps batters initially but as the game progresses, also assists spinners. The chasing team will have an advantage and the boundary size is approximately 80-85 meters.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Playing XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Rajasthan Royals: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal