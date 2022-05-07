IPL 2022 PBKS vs RR: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to sort out their batting woes as they are all set to take on an inconsistent Punjab Kings (PBKS), who will be eager to keep the winning momentum going.

The Royals enter the upcoming fixture with back-to-back losses including to eighth-place Kolkata Knight Riders and laggards Mumbai Indians.

As for Punjab, they are high on confidence after their win against table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the previous match.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The humidity levels in Mumbai are expected to remain between 51-69 per cent, while the temperatures will hover around the higher 30s between 3 PM to 7 PM. There are no chances of precipitation during the match.

PBKS vs RR - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai generally assists spinners and being an afternoon game, dew will not be much of a concern for the teams. The team winning the toss might look to bat.

Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals ​ Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen