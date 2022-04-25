IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings

The 38th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be a clash between the 8th and 9th sitting teams - Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) respectively on the points table.

The Mayank Agarwal-led outfit had earlier this season at Brabourne Stadium bundled out CSK on 126, in a chase of 181. The side will be looking to do the same, as they have only three wins in their seven outings.

READ | PBKS vs CSK Dream11 prediction: Best picks for Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2022

Talking about the Ravindra Jadeja-led side, they sit just a place above the recently eliminated Mumbai Indians (MI) and have managed to keep their campaign alive with a win over the latter team.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 32-34°C with 57-60% humidity and 11-14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of rain during the game.

PBKS vs CSK - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The Wankhede pitch is helping batters produce big totals and chasing has been the preferred trend at the venue. However, keeping the last two games in mind, both matches were won by teams successfully defending their massive scores - Delhi Capitals being on the receiving end on both occasions.

Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings Playing XI

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner/Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Dwayne Bravo, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary