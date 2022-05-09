IPL 2022 MI vs KKR: DY Patil Stadium pitch, weather report for Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders match

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The campaign for both - 9th ranked Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and 10th placed Mumbai Indians (MI) - has been quite disappointing. Kolkata Knight Riders managed to win just 4 of their 11 games while Mumbai Indians managed to win just 2 of their 10 matches so far.

READ | MI vs KKR IPL 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders in India

Kolkata is in fact coming off a 75-run defeat against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous outing, while Mumbai Indians ended on the winning side with a 5-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT).

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders weather forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 33-35°C with 60% humidity and 24-26 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

MI vs KKR - DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The surface at the DY Patil ground in Navi Mumbai allows bounce to the bowlers but helps batters as well. Matches can produce scores in the vicinity of 160-170 runs.

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Kumar Kartikeya, Jasprit Bumrah, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana/Umesh Yadav.