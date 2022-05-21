IPL 2022 MI vs DC: Wankhede Stadium pitch, weather report for Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals match

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

In a match that could decide the fate of the last team - Delhi Capitals (DC) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - to enter the Playoffs, Mumbai Indians (MI) will be facing DC in match 69 of TATA IPL 2022 on Saturday. This will be the last group stage game for MI and DC.

While MI are already out of the playoffs race and will have nothing to lose, they could play spoilsport to Delhi.

The clash between DC and MI will be their second game of the season which had seen the former side win the first match by 4 wickets after chasing a target of 178 runs in 18.2 overs.

DC have also won their last 2 matches and would be expecting a similar result out of this match.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 30°C with 72% humidity and 11 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

MI vs DC - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch has always been good for batting. There is also an even bounce on the track which makes it easier for the batters. But there will be a massive dew factor that could come into play and both teams would want to bowl first.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Jaydev Unadkat/Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith.