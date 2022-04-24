IPL 2022 LSG vs MI: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match

LSG vs MI

The 37th match of the TATA IPL 2022 will see the clash between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The last time the two teams played against each other this season, Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs.

On the occasion of MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar's 49th birthday, Mumbai Indians will be looking to get their first win in the 15th edition.

As for Lucknow, they have played seven matches so far of which they have won four matches.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 32°C with 57% humidity and 11 km/hr wind speed. There will be no rain during the game.

LSG vs MI - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium has always been good for batting, but the pitch will also offer an even bounce. There will be a massive dew factor and both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.