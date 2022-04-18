IPL 2022 KKR vs RR: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals match

Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals

The 30th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). While Rajasthan Royals is currently placed at the fifth position, Kolkata Knight Riders are sitting in the sixth spot on the points table.

The Sanju Samson-led side has played five matches this season and has won three games. The side played their last game against Gujarat Titans where they lost by 37 runs. Opener Jos Buttler had managed to score 54 runs for Rajasthan in that game.

Talking about Kolkata Knight Riders, they played six matches so far and also have won three games. They played their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) where the latter side beat them by 7 wickets. Nitish Rana and Andre Russell had smashed 54 runs and 49 runs respectively for KKR.

Head-to-head, the two teams have played 24 matches against each other in the history of IPL with Rajasthan Royals managing to win 11 while KKR winning the rest.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 30-32°C. The city will witness 67-70% humidity and 18-21 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

KKR vs RR - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai generally assists both bowlers and batsmen, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match. However,a s the stadium is smaller compared to others, the short boundaries and a quick outfield are expected to thrill the batsmen.