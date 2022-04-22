IPL 2022 KKR vs GT: DY Patil Stadium pitch and weather report for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans match

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 35 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Saturday. While the Titans are topping the table and have won five of their six games so far, KKR, on the other hand, after having a good start, lost their last three games on the trot and currently sits in the seventh spot.

The Kolkata side is not entirely in a must-win game situation, but the side will surely have to rethink its strategy after losing three consecutive games.

As for Gujarat, they won against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous game and are surely performing as a unit. Hardik Pandya, who missed the last game, will be back for this game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans weather forecast

The temperature in Navi Mumbai is expected to hover around 37°C with 39% humidity and 19-21 km/hr wind speed. There will be no signs of rain during the game.

KKR vs GT - Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai pitch report

The DY Patil Stadium has hosted 11 out of the 20 scheduled matches so far and most of the matches have been won by the team chasing. The pitch bestows reasonable bounce to the bowlers but can expect matches to produce scores in the vicinity of 160-170 runs. Overall, the surface offers for both departments.