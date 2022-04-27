IPL 2022 GT vs SRH: Wankhede Stadium pitch and weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

The 40th match of the Tata Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) facing off against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mumbai. Gujarat Titans will be squaring off against Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second time this season, which had seen the latter side win the game.

Gujarat Titans are currently placed the second on the points table whereas Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently placed at the third spot.

In the seven matches played by Gujarat Titans, they won six games, while the Hyderabad team also played seven matches, and have won five of those games.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 32-34°C with 57-60% humidity and 11-14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

GT vs SRH - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The Wankhede Stadium pitch in Mumbai has always been good for batting, but there is also an even bounce on the track. There will be a massive dew factor and both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad​ Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Shashank Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Umran Malik, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan.