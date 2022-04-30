IPL 2022 GT vs RCB: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

While Gujarat Titans (GT) will be eyeing a playoff berth, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be desperately seeking a victory against league leaders, when the two sides will face each other in Match 43 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

The Faf du Plessis-led side has suffered two defeats in their last two matches and their poor form started when they conceded a humiliating nine-wicket defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). In the next match, Bangalore suffered a 29-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans, under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, come into this fixture having secured five back-to-back wins and will be hoping to stretch their winning streak.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 33°C with 60% humidity and 19-22 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game.

GT vs SRH - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai generally assists both bowlers and batsmen. The dew factor could come to play deep in the match.

Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bangalore​ Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammad Shami

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.