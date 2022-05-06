IPL 2022 GT vs MI: Brabourne Stadium pitch and weather report for Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

The Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be a face-off between the top-ranked and bottom-ranked teams in the league.

While Gujarat Titans have surprised everyone with their meticulous performances and consistency, the Rohit Sharma-led side is struggling in virtually every area on the field.

Hardik Pandya could become the first captain this season to lead his team into the playoffs and a victory against MI would be enough for the Titans to seal their spot.

As for MI, they, on the other hand, would be keen to salvage some pride after having only won one match from 9 games in the competition so far.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians weather forecast

The temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 30°C with 76% humidity and 16 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the match.

GT vs MI - Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai generally assists both bowlers and batters, with the dew factor coming to play deep in the match.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians​ Playing XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Mumbai Indians: Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Hrithik Shokeen, Daniel Sams, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith